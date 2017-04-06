Won't attend NDA meet if ban on Gaikwad not revoked: Shiv Sena

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena has threatened that it will not attend the April 10 NDA meeting if the flying ban on its MP Ravindra Gaikwad, imposed by domestic airlines after he beat up an Air India officer, is not revoked.

Party sources, however, said the travel ban is likely to be revoked today. Addressing a news conference, party MP Sanjay Raut said there has been a conspiracy behind the ban and the party will expose it at an appropriate time.

"We will not attend the NDA meeting on April 10 if the travel ban on Gaikwad is not revoked," Raut said, noting that this is an "instruction from party chief Uddhav Thackeray".

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha witnessed chaos as Shiv Sena members, including Union minister Anant Geete, surrounded Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju after he refused to heed to their demand for revoking the flying ban.