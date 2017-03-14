Won't attend SC contempt hearing: Justice CS Karnan



Justice CS Karnan

Kolkata: Alleging that the Supreme Court initiated suo motu contempt action to harass him, Justice C S Karnan of the Calcutta High Court remained defiant and said he will not attend the contempt proceedings on March 31.

Asked whether he would attend the contempt hearing, Justice Karnan asked, "why should I?" The Supreme Court had issued a bailable warrant against him for non-appearance in a contempt case.



Senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani

Jethmalani slams Karnan

Senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani has come down heavily on Karnan for his remarks against the judiciary and advised him to "withdraw every word that you have uttered". In an open letter to Karnan, Jethmalani said, "In this corruption-dominated country, our judiciary is the only protection. Do not destroy it or even weaken it." A defiant Justice Karnan had said called the bailable warrant "unconstitutional," and alleged he was being targeted for being a Dalit.

Jethmalani said, "As a lawyer I have worked all my life for the backward classes and I have great concern and sympathy for them. But you are out to cause the greatest damage to their interests."