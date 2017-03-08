Won't let house run if foul-mouthed MLC not terminated: Legislators

A BJP-supported legislator, Prashant Paricharak, faced heat from his Upper House colleague, who demanded that the MLC be terminated in view of his objectionable remarks against the wives of soldiers.

All legislators, except the BJP representatives, told the chairman that they would not allow the house to run unless Paricharak's membership is scrapped.

The MLC represents the local self-government in Solapur district. He won his election as an independent supported by the BJP and worked for the ruling party in the recently held zilla parishad polls. In his campaign speech last month, he made a remark that infuriated families of soldiers as well as the public. When there was no response from the presiding officer and the government, the House was forced to adjourn for the day.

Paricharak has tendered an unconditional apology to the State Women's Commission, assuring that he won't repeat such an act.