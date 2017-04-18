Won't take blame for CBSE, ICSE fee hike: Vinod Tawde

Vinod Tawde

With parents of students in CBSE- and ICSE-affiliated schools threatening to hold an indefinite hunger strike from Thursday to protest fee hikes for the new academic session, state education minister Vinod Tawde has suggested parents should approach the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry with their issues.

Speaking to mid-day, Tawde said, "The state government is not responsible for schools affiliated to CBSE or ISCE boards - those come under the HRD ministry. Why are the parents blaming us for the fee hike in these schools?

Instead of threatening to go on a hunger strike, the parents should approach the Union HRD ministry and seek a solution to this issue. We have already set up a few regulatory bodies to tackle such problems, but, so far, none of the parents have approached them."

The minister informed that the state government has convened a meeting of parents and school management from three educational institutes - Universal High School, Thakur International School and Lokhandwala Foundation.

Meanwhile, education activists have slammed the state for running away from its responsibilities. "The state is passing the buck and confusing the parents to prevent them from going on strike on April 20," Jayant Jain, president of the Forum For Fairness, the NGO spearheading the strike, said.