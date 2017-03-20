Work to begin soon on Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway: Nitin Gadkari



Nitin Gadkari



New Delhi: Work on Rs 44,000 crore Mumbai-Baroda Expressway will be launched soon, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

"Land acquisition for the project is complete. We will start the work on it soon," Gadkari said at Growth Net annual summit, organised by Ananta Centre and CII in new Delhi.



He said the project cost of the expressway is estimated at Rs 44,000 crore. "We will offer it on BOT (build, operate & transfer) first and if no response is there, we will go for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode," he added.

The 380-km-long Expressway is part of golden quadrilateral project. The proposed expressway passes through various locations in Thane district in Maharashtra besides union territories of Dadar and Nagar Haveli as well as Valsad, Navsari, Surat and Bharuch in Gujarat.