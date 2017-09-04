Worker falls off Dagdusheth Ganpati pandal in Pune, injured

Screengrab of the video

Pune: A man was injured after he fell off while dismantling the pandal of famous Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati in the early hours on Monday, the police said.

A video of the person, identified as Ram Jadhav, falling off the pandal, while the dome was being dismantled with the use of a crane, went viral on social media. The temple trustees claimed that Jadhav was admitted in hospital, where he is out of danger.

"Since immersion procession is around the corner, the work of dismantling the uppermost dome of the pandal was going on to clear the passage and some of the workers were atop to tie the dome to the crane's hook with the use of rope," said one of the trustees.

While the dome was being detached, the rope attached to the crane got tangled in one of the persons' leg and he fell down on the floor.

"In the mishap, Jadhav sustained an injury to his leg, however, he is out of danger and the trust is bearing all the expenses of his medical treatment," said the trustee.

Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati is considered as one of the most revered deity of the city and its pandal is most frequented during Ganesh festival, culminating on Tuesday.