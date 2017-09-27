Former world's heaviest woman and Egyptian national Eman Ahmed's last rites were conducted at her native city Alexandria on Tuesday afternoon.

Eman Ahmed Abdulati

It was followed by funeral prayers in Al-Omari mosque. People gathered to pay last respects to her as her body remained in a white car.

The body of the 37-year-old was flown on an Egypt Air flight from Abu Dhabi to Cairo and taken by road to Alexandria.

On Monday, a fortnight after her birthday, the 37-year-old succumbed to multiple organ failure following a urinary tract infection that led to septic shock and affected her blood system.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, managing director at VPS Healthcare, had promised her an ice-cream treat once her mobility improved. "She loves ice-cream. I had told her we'll go to Corniche and have one," he had told The Indian Express earlier.

Eman Ahmed Abdulati, once known as 'world's heaviest woman' passed away in UAE on Monday at 4.35 am due to health complications. She underwent weight loss surgery in Mumbai and later shifted to Abu Dhabi for treatment.

She was under the medical supervision of a medical team of over 20 doctors from different specialities who were managing her medical condition from the time she arrived in the UAE.

She due to complications from the underlying comorbid conditions, including heart disease and kidney dysfunction, at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The world's heaviest woman (at 500 kg) from Egypt had managed to lose 65 kgs after her treatment in the UAE, the Burjeel Hospital.

