World's most obese man set to lose the tag in May



Juan Pedro Franco. Pic/AFP

Mexico City: Doctors in Mexico have set a date for the world's heaviest man to undergo gastric bypass surgery.

Juan Pedro Franco, who once weighed 595 kg, has been on a three-month diet to prepare for the operation on May 9.

The native of Aguascalientes in Mexico has to shed about 175 kg at a special weight-loss clinic so as to make himself a suitable candidate for the operation.

"He has lost nearly 30 per cent of his initial weight. So, he is ready to undergo [the] bariatric surgery," Dr Jose Antonio Castaneda Cruz said.

Franco (32) first made headlines in November last year when he was admitted to the clinic after making the trip via a specially-adapted van to the western city of Guadalajara, Jalisco. At the time, Cruz said Franco's obesity and related conditions, including diabetes, had made the operation impossible.