World's most obese man set to lose the tag in May

Juan Pedro Franco. Pic/AFP
Mexico City: Doctors in Mexico have set a date for the world's heaviest man to undergo gastric bypass surgery.
Juan Pedro Franco, who once weighed 595 kg, has been on a three-month diet to prepare for the operation on May 9.
The native of Aguascalientes in Mexico has to shed about 175 kg at a special weight-loss clinic so as to make himself a suitable candidate for the operation.
"He has lost nearly 30 per cent of his initial weight. So, he is ready to undergo [the] bariatric surgery," Dr Jose Antonio Castaneda Cruz said.
Franco (32) first made headlines in November last year when he was admitted to the clinic after making the trip via a specially-adapted van to the western city of Guadalajara, Jalisco. At the time, Cruz said Franco's obesity and related conditions, including diabetes, had made the operation impossible.
595
Juan Pedro Franco's weight (in kg) before the diet
170
Weight (in kg) he has already lost
0 Comments