World's oldest woman Emma Morano dies aged 117



Emma Morano. Pic/Twitter

Rome: Emma Morano, the world's oldest woman and the last surviving person born in the 19th century, died at the age of 117 at her home in Italy's Verbania town on Saturday.

Emma Martina Luigia Morano, who lived 117 years and 137 days, was born on November 29, 1899, in the Italian town of Civiasco into a family of people who would prove to be very long-lived, with her mother and aunt living to past 90 and her sister Angela reaching 100, EFE news reported.

According to her grandchildren, Morano, who lived through two world wars, knew 11 popes and 12 Italian Presidents, died peacefully in her sleep. "She had an extraordinary life. We will always remember the strength (she possessed) for moving forward, her combative attitude against adversity," said Verbania Mayor Silvia Marchionini.

World's oldest person Emma Morano dies at age 117. She was the last surviving person born in the 1800s. pic.twitter.com/Uq86vPD49t — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) April 15, 2017

Despite such surprising longevity, her life has not been easy at all. She outlived all of her family members, namely eight brothers and sisters. She lost a boyfriend in the First World War, and then married a quite abusive man, whom she did not love, Xinhua news agency cited local media.

Morano lost her only child, not long before leaving her brutal husband. Since then, she supported herself, lived alone, and worked in a jute factory until the age of 65.

However, the most surprising note in her life is perhaps her diet: three raw eggs a day up to some 10 years ago. Always a biscuits-lover, she has been used to eating very little vegetables, according to her personal doctor.

In 2011, she was honoured with the Order of Merit award by the Italian state and on her latest birthday she received the congratulations of both the current head of state Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis.