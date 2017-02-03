World Wetlands Day: Event to organise mangroves awareness in Mumbai

Representational picture

Mumbai is all set to celebrate its Wetlands and Mangroves, which have been protecting it from floods and acting as carbon sink for ages, not just for a day but an entire month-starting from February 2, which is observed as World Wetlands Day.

'Mangroves Matter', an initiative and brainchild of Greenaiders will kickstart with an exhibition cum awareness building exercise on mangroves of Mumbai from February 2 to 5 at Inorbit Mall, Malad where mangrove experts will offer relevant information on mangroves as well as equip common man with simple ways to help protect mangroves and wetlands.

The month long activity will also include mangrove plantation on the backroad of Malad link road that oversees thick Mangrove and a 10 kilometer Mangrove Marathon,which will start from Inorbit Mall Malad on Saturday, February 25.

"We have chosen this location as mangroves are located right at the backyard and there are several Corporates as well as residential buildings in and around the Malad link road and it can be a perfect place to help these stakeholders develop a bond with these lush mangroves as well as the creek," said N Vasudevan, Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of Mangrove Cell.

"With footfalls of over 20,000 on weekdays and over 50,000 on weekends the exhibition will help us reach out to maximum people from across the city who visit the mall and make them aware about role mangroves play and the need to protect them,” said Paresh Pimpale of Greenaiders adding that the contribution of Mangroves and wetlands to Mumbai is immense.

Maharashtra State Mangrove Cell along with Maharashtra Nature Park as well as various other organisations working for cause of Mangroves in the city are supporting the month long event.