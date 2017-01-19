Worli pervert in Mumbai cop net for hacking lady's email account

Chintu Ramesh Harpalani

The police have arrested a 38-year-old executive of a private firm in Worli for allegedly hacking the email account of a woman working with a firm in BKC and defaming her. He violated her privacy and posted a picture of her with obscene messages on a bogus Instagram account. The accused has also been stalking her, the police said. The man has been identified as Chintu Ramesh Harpalani, 38.

According to the police, the woman (name withheld to protect her identity), who is in her early 30s, registered a complaint against the accused at the BKC police station on Monday. In her complaint, the woman said Harpalani, who is her ex-boyfriend, had been stalking her for a long time despite her requests to not do so.

The woman, who has be­en married for eight years, lives in Kalyan and works at BKC. She stated in her complaint that Harpalani, who is divorced, had been stalking her at BKC.



"She initially ignored him but recently, he went a step ahead. Harpal­ani hacked into her email account and obtained her pictures from a social networking site. He then alleg­edly created an Inst­agram account and posted obscene messages with her pictures," said Kalpana Gadekar, senior inspector at BKC police station told mid-day.