Wow! Social media helps bride find lost 150-year-old wedding dress

Tess Newall. Pic/Facebook

A 150-year-old hand-made antique wedding gown was retrieved after a social media appeal by a distressed bride Tess Newall in Scotland went viral. It was her granny's gown.

In a Facebook post by Tess Newall, The dress was a family heirloom from the 1870s, which had belonged to the great-great grandmother of Tess Newall from the town of Morham in the East Lothian region of Scotland.

She also posted on Instagram.

She wrote, "I have just found out that the dry cleaners have lost my much loved wedding dress. It was made by my Great Great Granny in 1870 (I altered the top) and I wore it in June 2016. Kleen Cleaners in Edinburgh used to be the best but recently fell into crooked hands and have gone into liquidation. It seems that the dress was taken to be sold so it could be winging its way anywhere. Please share this far and wide in case anyone stumbles across it! I realise there are far greater issues in the world but it means the world to us. More family memories need to be woven into its threads. Thank you so so much.

Love Tess x."

The 29-year-old wore the antique lace gown when she married husband Alfred Newall, 30, in June 2016 and gave it in for dry-cleaning later that year.

The post imemdiately went viral after which she got the dress back saying the dress was found 'in a crumpled heap' at the closed shop.

She wrote, "We received a phone call from the very kind landlord of the shop property who read about it through this amazing response. He checked what was left by the administrators (Wylie & Bisset) and found a crumpled heap of antique lace on the floor. My mum and dad have just been let into the shop and to their amazement and joy it is our dress! (still with our ticket, despite W&B stating in a letter this morning that it was not there and must have been "disposed of")"

"Frustratingly - a representative of Wylie & Bisset who showed up after weeks of ignoring our pleas insisted that for "procedural reasons” he must take it back to his office in Glasgow, but assure us it will be delivered safely back to us on Monday...

My family can't thank you all enough for creating this frenzy which allowed us into the shop before it was too late, and are over the moon to be *almost* reunited with Dora's dress

Love Tess x"

She said she still planned to have the dress cleaned, but probably at a lace specialist in London.

