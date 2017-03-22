WR recovers Rs. 7.36 crore from ticketless travellers during February, 2017

Representational picture

Western Railway, during February, 2017 caught around 1.78 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel including unbooked luggage cases resulting in recovery of Rs.7.36 crore which is more than February 2016.

During the month, 31 cases of illegal transfer of reserved tickets were detected. Besides, 984 beggars and unauthorised hawkers etc were apprehended, evicted, fined and more than 143 persons were sent to jail.

During this period, 202 checks were conducted against touts and other anti-social elements by Western railway commercial department. As a result, 240 persons were apprehended and prosecuted and fined under various sections of Railways Act. During the month of February 2017, 201 school children above 12 years of age were detected traveling in ladies compartment of suburban trains and were removed from ladies compartment by Surakshini squad.

Western Railway regularly conducts drive against ticketless travellers. In its endeavour to provide better services to its bonafide rail users and also to curb ticketless travelling, WR has regularly been taking necessary steps. Senior Officers are closely monitoring the revenue loss due to ticketless travel and such other irregularities. WR urges all rail users to buy proper railway ticket and travel with dignity.