Writer Taarak Mehta passes away at 87, body to be donated to science

Popular Gujarati humourist Taarak Mehta passed away on Wednesday morning in Ahmedabad after prolonged illness. He was 87.

The family intends to donate Mehta's body to science.

A relative of the writer, Atul Bhatt, who is also a doctor said, 'He died of old age.'

Mehta's famous works include 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma', which inspired the hit Hindi sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. He has also written six popular Gujarati plays.

Born in December 26, 1929, Mehta was honoured with Padma Shri in 2015.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gujrat CM Vijay Rupani, Rajasthan CM Vasudhara Raje and many others offered their condolences on Twitter.

