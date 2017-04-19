Mumbai: Wrong bottle! Man drinks phenyl instead of water by accident

A 45-year-old Tardeo-based scrap dealer accidentally consumed phenyl after mistaking it for his bottle of water. According to Hindustan Times, Gamerchand Jain was immediately admitted to Motiben Dalvi Hospital in Gamdevi, where he is currently recuperating.

Sources at the Tardeo Police station say that timely intervention saved Jain's life. Officers added that a worker employed under Jain placed the phenyl bottle near his water bottle, which he drank by accident, since he was engrossed in his work.

Initially unaware that he had picked the wrong bottle, Jain realised something was wrong when he took another sip. Gamerchand Jain's son and other workers, were cleaning the shop at the time.

Jain's son initially persuaded his father to vomit, but realised that it might damage his internal organs and hence decided to take him to the hospital, said a Tardeo police station officer.

Police were informed of the matter by hospital authorities on Tuesday on 6:30 am, after which they decided to record statements of Jain's son and his workers, since they suspected foul play.

Although a case hasn't been registered yet, further investigations are ongoing.