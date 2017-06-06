Wrong questions earn CET aspirants five extra marks



Representational Image

All students who appeared for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses have been given five extra marks after experts confirmed that there were four wrong questions on the test held on May 11. The decision was declared for a couple of days after the CET results were declared on June 3.

Also Read: Maharashtra CET results declared, but website crashes

The Directorate of Technical Education had received several complaints about four incorrect questions in the MHT-CET – 2017. After consulting subject experts, the authority decided to allot marks for each of these incorrect multiple choice questions to all students. Out of four questions, three were of one mark each and one was of two marks. Instead of lowering the total number of marks from 200 to 195, the CET cell of Maharashtra decided to give five extra marks to all.

The Maharashtra CET cell has declared the arrangement now after the result was declared to ensure that all are aware of the extra marks awarded before they come to apply for re-evaluation and other requests.

Commissioner of the CET cell, Chandrashekhar Oak, in the declaration notification, said, "Now, when students apply for re-evaluation, the answers to these incorrect questions will only be shown as stars, which could have confused students. Hence, it has been clarified."