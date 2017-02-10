E-paper

Yasin Malik arrested, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik was arrested in Srinagar on Friday while Huriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest, police said.

Malik was arrested when he and his supporters tried to lead a march from Sarai Bala area to Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar, the summer capital of the state.

Earlier, Mirwaiz, who was also to lead a march towards the UN military observers group headquarters, was placed under house arrest.

Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to prevent the Friday protests called by separatist groups.

