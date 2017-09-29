Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested in Srinagar on Friday.

JKLF sources said a police party reached the uptown Abi Guzar area of Srinagar and arrested Malik and another JKLF leader, Bashir Ahmad.

Both have been shifted to the Srinagar Central Jail.

Malik's arrest comes two days ahead of the main Muharram procession in the Valley on the 10th day of the Muslim month of Muharram falling on October 1.