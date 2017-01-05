Year of the bizarre: 16 crazy stories that went viral in 2016

The year 2016 has been witness to some rather outlandish stories. From chicken getting arrested to man throwing python on girlfriend, here is a compilation of some of the most bizarre stories that made news.

Thieves return wallet full of Rs 500 notes, slap man for not keeping 100s: In the wake of demonetisation, a couple of bike-borne robbers who snatched Rs 1,500 from a man, returned the money after finding out that notes were in denominations of Rs 500. The frustrated robbers not only returned the money to the victim, but also slapped him for not keeping Rs 100 notes. Vikas Kumar, a labourer who works at a construction site in Greater Noida, was returning home from work when he was robbed. "I was walking from the site towards the bus stand when two bike-borne men rode towards me. They snatched my purse and fled. They came back and threw the purse at me. Then they slapped me and said I should have carried money in Rs 100 notes," he said.

Biker survives crash, but gets hit by lamppost: Here, a speeding motorcyclist had a lucky escape after crashing into a car, but ended up being hit by a lamppost he knocked over during the accident. The video, which went viral on social media, showed the motorcyclist Daniel Joventino Rumao, 21, crashing into a car, and getting knocked over, in the eastern Brazilian state of Ceara. Due to the impact of the crash, Daniel’s vehicle slid, and his bike slammed into a lamppost. To his utter bad luck, as Daniel was getting up, the lamppost fell right on top of his head.

Man throws two pythons on sleeping girlfriend: In this horribly shocking video, a man is seen throwing two pythons on his sleeping girlfriend as part of a prank, and even audaciously recording the scarred woman’s reactions. The boyfriend began filming the prank after scaring the hell out of the girl in bed, waking her up by throwing the snakes on her. In the video, the boyfriend is seen, along with a friend, holding a cardboard box with the pythons, and then releasing them onto his girlfriend.

Groom stumped as secret lover turns up at wedding as 'bride': The alleged secret lover of a groom left guests at a wedding in utter shock as she arrived at the ceremony, wearing the same dress as the bride. The bizarre incident is said to have taken place in Ghana. The function was underway normally when the woman took everyone by surprise, arriving in a wedding dress – the white veil, gloves and gown, exactly what the bride was wearing. A video of the incident went viral, in which guests are left bewildered as the unexpected bride is seen taking the mike, and trying to make some shocking revelations in the local dialect. There was commotion all around as everyone at the wedding was caught unawares.

Woman has been growing nails for over 20 years: We really don't know how this woman gets any work done, but Yani Williams from Texas, who has been growing her nails for more than 20 years hopes they will one day be the world's longest. Williams, a retired salon owner from Houston, began growing her fingernails when Bill Clinton took the office of president 23 years ago, ABC 11 news channel reported. She was initially inspired to grow her nails by her friends, but also said she wanted to send a message to her grandchildren that being different is okay. Each of Williams nails is between 26 and 26.5 inches long.

Woman seriously injured after fart sparks fire: A woman's fart during an operation started a fire that resulted in her suffering serious burns. The concerned woman patient in Japan was hurt mid-surgery when she passed gas that caught fire causing serious injuries to her body, a university hospital in Tokyo. The woman, in her 30s, was undergoing an operation that involved applying a laser to her cervix, the lower part of the uterus at the Tokyo Medical University Hospital in Shinjuku Ward. The laser is believed to have ignited the gas she passed. According to Japanese media, her waist and legs were affected by the blaze. The gas released when one 'farts' is a combination of carbon dioxide, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen and methane. Whilst most of the components of flatulence are not harmful, hydrogen and methane render the gas flammable.

Woman makes 20 boyfriends buy her an iPhone each; sells them to purchase a home: A Chinese woman convinced her 20 lovers to buy her an iPhone each, then traded them for the down payment for a home in the countryside. Identified as Xiaoli from her social media account on the website Weibo, the woman sold the phones online and was able to net a good sum of money in return, which she used to buy the house. Her incredible story was first detailed in a blog by a coworker from her office, after which she became the talk of the office. Xiaoli even invited some friends over to the house she purchased and explained how she was able to it. While most of them supported and even hailed her move some users were not particularly keen on heaping praise even going as far as to call her, 'Shameless'.

Ouch! Adventurous lover's penis breaks during erotic sex: An adventurous lover's enthusiastic sex session landed him in a terrible soup as he 'broke' his penis while attempting a daring new sex position. The once-virile Vietnamese man had his throbbing member 'broken at the joint' in an incredibly rare case, which shocked medics at the hospital in Ho Chi Minh City. The 59-year-old reportedly heard a deafening 'crack' before an unimaginable pain (obviously) coursed through his naked body while enjoying an energetic romping session with his girlfriend. The poor man was then rushed into surgery where a crack team of doctors worked tirelessly to stitch his penis back together, which had snapped during his enthusiastic session.

Chicken tries to cross road, taken into police custody! In a bizarre incident in the UK, a chicken was taken into police custody after it was spotted crossing the road in the middle of rush hour. Police in East Marketgait, Dundee, were called to an incident in which the feathery bird was spotted wandering across the tarmac in the middle of rush hour. The chicken was "giving passing motorists cause for concern." Officers managed to capture the lone bird and take it back to the station.

Pet whistle-blower? Parrot exposes husband's affair with maid to wife: If you thought birds were feather-brained, think again. A parrot in Kuwait let slip his owner’s affair with the housekeeper, and that too in front of his wife. The bird first began repeating the flirty conversations between the man and his lover, arousing his wife’s suspicions. The woman always had doubts about the alleged affair, but the pet gave her the evidence she needed. As adultery is illegal in Kuwait, carrying a potential prison sentence or even hard labour, the enraged wife headed straight to the police station with her parrot in tow, to report the love affair. Fortunately, for the philanderer, the cops rejected the evidence. They argued the bird could have overheard the flirty banter on the television or radio.

Busty model's fake breasts prove lethal for snake: In what can only be described as a horrifying and weird incident, a well-endowed model ended up killing a snake during a photoshoot. It was a tragic turn of events that ultimately led to the demise of the reptile. The incident, which went viral thanks to a video being circulated on social media, took place during what appeared to be a photoshoot. The video clip shows a model holding and stroking a large snake. In an effort to, may be, look seductive, the model attempts to lick it. This set off the reptile, which sinks its fangs into the model's right breast. All the snake manages to get a grip off is the model's silicone breast implant. The model tries to yank the reptile off her, but to no avail. In the end, the model was lucky enough to survive the whole scary experience with just a tetanus injection. But the snake was less fortunate and reportedly died later from silicon poisoning.

OMG! 24-year-old US woman discovers husband is her own grandfather: A 24-year-old woman in the US received a 'terrible shock' after she discovered that her 68-year-old husband was her grandfather. The couple, who were married for three months, made the discovery while looking through the photo album belonging to the man at their home in Miami's Golden Beach in Florida. In the album, there were photos of the man's children from his first marriage, and one of them was the woman's own father. According to the man, he had become estranged from the children of that marriage after his spouse left him, taking the children away and moving to an undisclosed location.

Creepy Chinese boss kisses female staffers everyday: Bosses have eccentric ways, but this one from China took ‘bizarre’ to a different level. The head of a company that sells brewery machinery in Beijing kisses his female staffers every morning. The company is located at Tongzhou District in Beijing, and more than half of the staff is female. The women in the organisation have to line up between 9:00 and 9:30 am everyday to kiss their boss. The explanation given by the company for the same is equally dumbfounding. It claims, the kissing act enhances corporate culture and unites the staff. Initially, there was resistance from the females, but most eventually succumbed to boss’ unfair demand, and line up to kiss their boss everyday.

‘Mystic man’ claims he can tell lady's fortune by touching her breast: Over the centuries, humans have invented amusing ways to predict future, but this man might just have found the most sickening one. A brief video, apparently posted from China, is said to show an elderly man trying to tell a woman's fortune by cupping her breast, as she looks on. The short clip was posted on video-sharing site Miaopai and shows the man, holding a pair of crutches, while placing his hand inside the woman’s blouse. He appears unmoved by what he sees in the woman's future, as she rests her chin on her hand, looking bored. Bystanders also seem bemused by the spectacle, captured by a user called Xiao Yuwen and which has garnered hundreds of thousands of views. The post prompted skeptical responses. One suggested it might be "hard to find customers" and another said, "It was just really kinky!

Awkward! Couple caught getting cosy behind presenter on live TV! A sports presenter experienced an embarrassing situation as a couple got 'naughty' right behind him at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janiero, Brazil, during his reporting duties at the Rio Olympics. A couple began canoodling right behind 39-year-old Dan Walker, a reporter with the BBC, while he was still on the air. The understandably red-faced Walker assured the audience that they were just, "reading a book in a strange pose." After being questioned by the incident by a user on Twitter, Walker repeated the same. BBC Sport also put up a video of the incident on the official Twitter page.

Woman hospitalised after getting vibrator stuck up her butt! A 24-year-old student teacher from Merseyside, England, had no idea that getting a little naughty with her boyfriend will have some bizarre consequences. Both Emma Phillips and boyfriend Lee Miller were playing around with a pink vibrator, when all of a sudden they realised that it was missing. When it dawned on them that the sex toy was in fact stuck inside her butt, they attempted to get it out by using a fork and barbeque prongs but were unsuccessful. After realising that their efforts were futile they finally decided to go to the hospital. Doctors extracted the object in a bout a minute and a half with the aid of a camera, which was inserted down her throat. She then shared her entire ordeal on Facebook.