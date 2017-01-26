Yeddyurappa says bring ordinance to hold Kambala



Bengaluru: With growing clamour for allowing the traditional buffalo race Kambala, Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa yesterday asked the Siddaramaiah government to bring in an Ordinance to facilitate holding of the event, saying the people are “emotionally” attached to it.

“Kambala is a must and should be held. The government should bring an ordinance on it and pave the way to hold the traditional sport in the coastal region,” Yeddyurappa, a former Chief Minister, told reporters here.

Asked about a pending case in the Karnataka High Court, Yeddyurappa said he was optimistic that the court would lift the ban on Kambala. The court had passed an interim order last November, staying Kambala on a petition filed by PETA and the next hearing is on January 30.