Yemen could face famine in 2017: UN



Pro-government fighters distribute food to Yemeni children. Pic/AFP



United Nations: The United Nations aid chief warned that Yemen was sliding deeper into humanitarian crisis and could face famine this year.

The poor Arab country has been engulfed in war since a Saudi-led coalition launched a bombing campaign in March 2015 to push back Iran-backed Huthi rebels who had seized the capital Sanaa and other cities.

"The conflict in Yemen is now the primary driver of the largest food security emergency in the world," Stephen O'Brien, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, told the Security Council yesterday. "If there is no immediate action, famine is now a possible scenario for 2017."