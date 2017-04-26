Yet another murder, this time a child's broadcast on Facebook Live

Bangkok: A Thai man filmed himself killing his 11-month-old daughter in two video clips posted on Facebook before committing suicide, police said on Tuesday.

People could access the harrowing videos of the child's murder as her father Wuttisan Wongtalay tied a rope to his daughter's neck before dropping her from the rooftop of a deserted building on his Facebook page for roughly 24 hours, until they were taken down on Tuesday, or about a day after being uploaded.

Last week, Facebook said it was reviewing how it monitored violent footage and other objectionable material after a posting of the fatal shooting of an elderly man in Cleveland, Ohio was available for viewing for two hours before being taken down.

Wuttisan's suicide was not broadcast, but his lifeless body was found beside his daughter, said Jullaus Suvannin, the police officer in charge of the case. "He was paranoid about his wife leaving him and not loving him," Jullaus added.