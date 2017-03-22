Yet another tax, this time on cars for accident victims' fund

In a move that could benefit thousands of people or infuriate thousands, depending on which side of the issue you fall on, the state transport ministry is planning to introduce a separate component on vehicle tax, which will go towards supporting victims of road accidents. This comes when the count of those seriously injured in past five years in road accidents in Mumbai is more than 11,200.

"We are thinking of introducing a tax that will generate revenue which can be used as a source of income for people severely injured in road accidents. We want them to live a life of dignity," said Diwakar Raote, state Transport Minister.

Percentage to be decided

Raote also directed transport department officials to check the feasibility of the plan. The percentage of the component in the tax hasn't been decided, but sources said that monthly support of around Rs 5,000 in rural areas, and around Rs 8,000 in urban areas should be generated for accident victims.

Praveen Gedam, state Transport Commissioner said, "The state has around 2.78 crore vehicles and it has witnessed exponential four fold growth in the number of vehicles, thus increasing congestion." The government can also expand its work towards road safety, as it has allocated Rs 190 crore for the department earlier this month.

Follow traffic rules

But claiming the number of vehicle accidents have reduced in the city, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Milind Bharambe said, "The deaths on roads in Mumbai have come down from 611 in 2015 to 510 in 2016. Law enforcement is important for curbing accidents but people should also follow traffic rules".