Yoga guru Ramdev meets Raj Thackeray in Mumbai

Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at his residence in Dadar, Mumbai.

Though it was not known what they discussed during the meeting, Thackeray hailed Ramdev as "the biggest global evangelist of the Hindu traditions of yoga and ayurveda."

The MNS leader also lauded Ramdev's efforts to promote yoga and also ayurveda globally, through his FMCG firm Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

The meeting took place at Thackeray's residence 'Krishna Kunj' in Dadar at around 9.30 am.

"It was great meeting Baba Ramdev. He is the biggest global evangelist of Hindu traditions of yoga and ayurveda that India has seen," Thackeray told reporters.

No statement was issued by Ramdev or Patanjali about the meeting.