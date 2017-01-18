Yoga set to be popularised in Peru, Bolivia

New Delhi: Yoga is now set for promotion in Peru, Bolivia and adjoining parts of Latin America, with an MoU being signed here in this regard.

The Embassy of India in Peru's capital Lima has taken up the responsibility for the promotion of Voluntary Scheme for Evaluation and Certification of Yoga Professionals, developed by the Quality Council of India (QCI) at the bidding of the Ministry of AYUSH.

To formalise it, Indian Ambassador to Peru and Bolivia Sandeep Chakravorty and QCI Secretary General Ravi P Singh signed the MoU here in the presence of Joint Secretary in the Ministry of AYUSH A K Ganeriwala.

The initiative is in pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on spreading the traditional knowledge of India worldwide with credible systems, thus providing India leadership in assuring quality of Yoga practices, according to a press release issued by the QCI here.

Ganeriwala explained the genesis of the development of the Yoga Scheme for Yoga Professional and Yoga School. He congratulated QCI for commendable work in pursuing the objective of Promotion of Yoga in the national and international arena, the release said.

On the occasion, Chakravorty promised all support to take forward the objectives of the MoU for the promotion of the scheme in Peru, Bolivia and other Latin American countries. Singh, in his opening remarks, briefed about the various steps taken up by QCI in designing the scheme based on international best practices involving renowned Yoga personalities from various streams of Yoga.