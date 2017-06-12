Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar detained outside Mandsaur



MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has coconut water from former Chief Minister Kailash Joshi to break his indefinite fast. Pic/PTI

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav and social activists Medha Patkar and Swami Agnivesh were yesterday detained in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district after they tried to enter neighbouring Mandsaur to meet the families of the five persons killed in police firing during the farmers' stir.

The activists, around 30 in number, were stopped by the police at the Dhodhar toll plaza in Ratlam district's Jaora town. The police told them that their visit could disturb peace in Mandsaur, from where curfew was lifted yesterday.

Prohibitory orders under CrPc Section 144 are in place in the district. After being stopped, the activists, including JNU students union President Mohit Kumar Pandey and representatives from various farmer outfits across the country, sat on protest on the Mhow-Neemuch Highway, disrupting traffic movement. The activists raised slogans against the government and in support of farmers for about an hour.

They also argued with the police and Ratlam administration officials to allow them to enter Mandsaur.

Following this, the police detained the 30 activists, Jaora SDM R P Verma said.

"We wanted to meet the families of deceased farmers peacefully and honour them by giving them a letter and soil brought from different parts of the country but we were not allowed to go," Yadav said.

Chouhan calls off fast

With no fresh case of violence, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh yesterday called off his fast for farmers, a day after he began the exercise, and declared that peace has returned to the state.

Chouhan broke his fast with a glass of coconut water offered by former state chief minister Kailash Joshi.

Before breaking his fast, the chief minister said, "Peace has been restored in MP and no case of violence has been reported yesterday and today." He said that those involved in the death of five farmers in Mandsaur will be punished severely.

30 No of activists stopped by police at Dhodhar toll