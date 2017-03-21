Yogi Adityanath in New Delhi; portfolio allocation may be discussed

Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Allocation of ministerial berths in Yogi Adityanath's council of ministers is likely to come up for discussion at a meeting the UP chief minister will have with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah in Delhi today.

Adityanath left for Delhi this morning to take part in the meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board, a BJP spokesperson said here.

"The meeting of the BJP's Parliamentary Board is being held in Delhi today. Apart from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, his counterparts from Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand are also participating in the meeting," UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told PTI.

"The discussion on allocation of ministerial berths in Yogi Adityanath's council of ministers may also be discussed in Delhi with party chief Amit Shah and PM Modi," said a senior party leader requesting anonymity.

Earlier speaking to PTI, UP Cabinet minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said that the portfolios of new ministers are

likely to be announced "very soon".

"The portfolios are being worked out. The process for allocation of departments is on and hopefully it will be done very soon," Singh said. He is one of the two UP ministers entrusted with the task of acting as an interface between the government and the media. Shrikant Sharma is the other minister.

In another development, Fateh Bahadur Singh, the BJP MLA from Campiyarganj in Gorakhpur, has offered to resign from his seat to facilitate the election of Yogi from the said assembly constituency.

Currently, Yogi Adityanath is the Gorakhpur MP, and is not a member of either Houses of the UP Legislature.

UP has a bicameral legislature.

Singh, who has been sworn in as a Cabinet minister, said soon after allocation of portfolios the date of the Assembly session would be finalised in consultation with the governor, who organised 'At Home' at Raj Bhawan yesterday for the new council of ministers.

In his message to the newly-elected MLAs of BJP, Governor Ram Naik had said, "With power comes greater responsibility. Efforts must be made so that you meet the expectations of the public. For this a constant touch has to be made with the people, fixing accountability vis-a-vis the people should be done and home work for the next day must be done in advance."

He also said the endeavour of the new government should be to transform Uttar Pradesh to "Uttam Pradesh". Naik on this occasion also shared his experience as the Governor during the tenure of Samajwadi Party.

Recalling how he upheld the spirit of the Constitution, while discharging his duties as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, he mentioned a number of significant incidents. These include end of membership of MLA, appointment of the Lok Ayukta, issuing a white paper on avaid kabja (encroachment). He had also advised the new MLAs that they

must uphold the dignity of their posts.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had showered praises on the Governor. Adityanath credited Naik (a

former Union minister) for starting the tradition of singing National Anthem and National Song in Parliament, and for his important role in starting the MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) funds and their proper utilisation.

He also assured that the Uttar Pradesh government would meet and fulfil the expectations of its people. "The effort of the UP government would be to ensure development of all citizens (Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas)," he said.

Before meeting the Governor, the UP Chief Minister had also administered sanitation pledge to officials present at

Lok Bhawan. This was Chief Minister Aditynath's first interaction with the government officials of the state. He addressed the principal secretaries and secretaries of different departments. The oath, which was administered to the officials present, had nine points.

Some of the salient points of the oath include, "I pledge that I would remain alert towards cleanliness, and would give time to it."

"Every year, a shramdaan of 100 hours or 2 weeks would be done for cleanliness, and I pledge for it."

"Neither would I litter, nor would I allow someone to litter."

"I would start (cleanliness) from myself, my family, my locality, my village and my work place."

"I would take this message forward to villages and bylanes, and give adequate publicity to Swachh Bharat

Mission."

"The pledge, which I am taking, I would also administer it to 100 other persons, and also make an effort to ensure that they are also able to give 100 hours for this."