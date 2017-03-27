Yogi Adityanath orders crackdown on food grain, ration mafia



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today ordered strict action against the food grain and ration mafia, while directing the officials to submit reports of closed sugar mills in the state.

"The poor people must be issued ration cards, while stringent action be initiated against the food grain and ration mafia. The superintendents of police and district magistrates must act tough against these mafia through sustained campaigns," he said while chairing a review meeting of officials of Gorakhpur and Basti divisions here.

He directed the officials concerned to submit a report in the next 15 days on the revival of closed sugar mills and repair of those mills which were not functioning properly. The Chief Minister asked the district magistrates to ensure that the benefits of the government schemes reach the needy.

Adityanath also batted for tough action on mining, forest and cattle mafias. He directed the officials to settle the pending payments of sugarcane farmers in the next 15 days, and prepare a comprehensive strategy in the new sowing season.

The priest-turned-politician also drew the attention of the officials towards denotified tribes and asked them to conduct a survey to gauge whether the tribals have availed the state schemes.

"After the survey, the villages dominated by Van Tangiaa and Musahar (both denotified) should be declared 'revenue villages' so that basic facilities of education, health, drinking water, road, housing, electricity and government ration shops could be provided in these region," he said. On a stern note, the Chief Minister said contracts for construction work should not be given to any criminal elements.

"If any pressure tactic is used by the criminal elements, it must be brought to the notice of the DMs and SPs immediately and FIRs be registered against these elements," he added.