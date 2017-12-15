You can now register for LMO licence online

Here's some good news for traders and importers – those painfully long waiting hours at the office of the Legal Metrology Organisation (LMO), to renew licences and make registrations related to weights and measures

Here's some good news for traders and importers – those painfully long waiting hours at the office of the Legal Metrology Organisation (LMO), to renew licences and make registrations related to weights and measures – have finally become a thing of the past. Reason: For the first time since it came into existence, LMO has gone completely online. People from any part of Maharashtra will be able to submit their applications online and even check updates related to their processing without making rounds of the office. According to officials of the organisation, the step would make the process transparent and also help in curbing corruption.

Amitabh Gupta, controller (DLMO), said, "The online system will speed up the process and make it more transparent. Now applicants will have to apply online for any type of licence and their renewal. The documents required for the process have also been mentioned on the website."

People usually approach LMO for licences related to weight, measurements and shops. These licences are usually provided to businessmen, packers and importers. According to information provided by the organisation, they get applications for about 50-100 new licences every year. At the same time, they renew nearly 3,000 licences for the same period. Of these, 300 come from Mumbai.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official from the organisation said, "People often use unethical ways to procure licences. The online system will make the process fair. Before going online, we had sought suggestions from applicants. Necessary changes were made in the software based on people’s demands. This process will also help applicants to get updates on the status of their registrations."