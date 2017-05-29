You fight a dirty war with innovations: Army chief Bipin Rawat

Army Chief Bipin Rawat says the Indian Army is facing a proxy war — a dirty war — in J&K; Defends the actions of Major who tied a Kashmiri to a jeep as a human shield



A woman mourns during the funeral procession of rebel commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat. Pic/AFP

The Indian Army is facing a "dirty war" in Jammu and Kashmir which has to be fought through "innovative" ways, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat has said, stoutly defending the use of a Kashmiri as a 'human shield' by a young officer.

Rawat said the main objective of awarding Major Leetul Gogoi, when a Court of Inquiry was finalising its probe into the incident, was to boost the morale of young officers of the force who are operating in a very difficult environment in the militancy-infested state.

"This is a proxy war and proxy war is a dirty war. It is played in a dirty way. The rules of engagements are there when the adversary comes face-to-face and fights with you. It is a dirty war... That is where innovation comes in. You fight a dirty war with innovations,"Rawat said, in what were the General's most comprehensive comments yet to the media on the issue.



Gen Bipin Rawat said the main objective of awarding Major Leetul Gogoi was to boost the morale of young officers of the force.

The Army Chief's Commendation medal to Gogoi, who had tied a man to an army jeep and used him as a human shield from stone throwers last month was criticised by human rights activists, Kashmiri groups and by a few retired army generals.

"People are throwing stones at us, people are throwing petrol bombs at us. If my men ask me what do we do, should I say, just wait and die? I will come with a nice coffin with a national flag and I will send your bodies home with honour. Is it what I am supposed to tell them as chief? I have to maintain the morale of my troops who are operating there," Gen Rawat said.

"In fact, I wish these people, instead of throwing stones at us, were firing weapons at us. Then I would have been happy. Then I could do what I (want to do)," he said.

Asked whether there should be a political initiative to reach out to the Kashmiri people, the Army Chief said it was for the government to decide, adding such initiatives were taken in the past. "Has political initiative not been taken in the past? What was the result, you had Kargil...," he said. To a separate question, the Army Chief said he does not anticipate a "limited war" with Pakistan.



Major Gogoi, who tied Farooq Dar to a jeep, to save polling staff he (the Major) was escorting, from stone pelters, was awarded by the Army last week

Kashmir tense

The situation in Kashmir remained tense but under control with authorities imposing curfew-like restrictions in most parts of the valley yesterday, fearing that the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat would spark trouble in the state.

Barring a few incidents of stone pelting in Pulwama Kulgam, Shopian and Sopore, the situation across the valley remained peaceful, a police spokesman said.