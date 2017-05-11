You won't believe these politicians attended Justin Bieber concert in Mumbai

Sushilkumar Shinde. All pics/Yogen Shah

So you think only youngsters, celeb kids and Bollywood celebrities went to Justin Bieber's concert in Mumbai on Wednesday? No, Politicians like Amar Singh and Sushilkumar Shinde also made an appearance at the concert.

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Amar Singh accompanied filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his family like Sridevi and teen daughter Khushi.

Amar Singh with Boney Kapoor family. Pic/Yogen Shah

Now would you believe if I tell you that former Maharashtra Home Minister and 75-year-old Sushilkumar Shinde attended the concert? No, then check out this photo.

Sushilkumar Shinde

Gen Next leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray attended the concert is no surprise. The young cub is absolutely passionate about music.

Aaditya Thackeray with Rouble Nagi

Keeping all the Eman Ahmed controversy behind, Dr Muffazal Lakdawala was also spotted.

Muffazal Lakdawala

Justin Bieber took the stage at around 8 pm and the spell-bound audience continued to sway to the tunes of the international pop sensation as he belted out hits from his new album.

"I just want to remind you. No matter who you are, how old you are, where you're from, you have a purpose...It's a privilege to be here. And I'll be back. Thank you all for coming and taking out time," the 23-year-old said before singing his penultimate track "Purpose".

He kickstarted his concert with hit numbers like "Where are you now", "Mark My Words" and kept the momentum going till the closing track, "Sorry".

The excitement at the stadium reached peak as Bieber addressed the crowd saying, "You guys are the coolest. Hope you're ready to have the best night." He even brought out a guitar to perform 'Cold Water' which was met with thunderous response.

Towards the end of his performance, he asked the crowd to chant 'Mumbai... Mumbai... Mumbai'. Bieber's performance was jazzed up with 600 moving lights, 300 square metres of LED displays and a stunning display of firecrackers.