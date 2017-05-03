Young Belarusian couple singing to fund world tour land in Mumbai

A young couple from Belarus travels the world, paying their way from one country to the next only by singing for coins



The couple performed at Marine Drive last evening. Pic/Anurag Kamble

On Tuesday evening, Natalie and Joni sat outside Churchgate station, an aged onlooker on his haunches beside them, listening to the two intently. It was a moment of relaxation right before the storm of evening rush would hit one of the city's busiest railway junctions.



The couple has become quite the selfie attraction, with locals lining up to take pictures with them

For Natalie (23) and Joni (25), a young couple from Belarus (they refused to reveal their last names), this is very much an everyday fact of life. Except that just a week ago, they were doing this in Africa. In another week, they will be singing on the streets of China.



Commuters were surprised to see Natalie and Joni singing on the footpath outside Churchgate station

Several pedestrians stopped in their tracks to watch the two play Russian and English songs, flashing a curious board that read: 'Around the world'. As Natalie played the ukulele, a small stringed instrument, while Joni kept beat on the tambourine, Mumbaikars generously dropped Rs 10 notes into their bag to show appreciation.

Intrigued, this reporter decided to follow them when they stopped for a break and headed towards Marine Drive. As they set up at the promenade, Joni revealed that the two hail from Minsk, the capital of Belarus, and left their hometown last year to travel the world. Both are young and neither is employed - Natalie is a civil engineering student, while Joni is a high school graduate.

They left their home on August 15, 2016, with just $1,000 in hand (approximately Rs 64,000), money that has long since run out. What they still have in abundance, however, is a love for travel and music, two passions that they have combined on this ambitious journey.

'Will sing for travel'

To some, this may come across as begging, but busking (playing music on the streets or other public places for voluntary donations) is a common practice in the West. "If someone sits on the footpath and plays music, they aren't begging. We have an aim, a target to achieve, so rather than ask for money, we try to entertain people, and in return, they give us something," he added.

Natalie said their parents were shocked with their pursuit at first, but they eventually went with what made their children happy. "It's tough to give up your comfortable home and life, and I am lucky I have Joni with me," she said.

Walking in SoBo

The duo arrived in Mumbai a week ago, making India the 19th country they have visited so far. Natalie and Joni have been together for a year, and had been planning the trip for long. "We started off with the European Union, where we spent 2.5 months, then Switzerland, and on to Africa, where we spent 6.5 months travelling across Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan, Tanzania and Kenya," said Natalie. "If you ask me, after travelling half a year in Africa, Mumbai looks like a dream city," Joni laughed. "South Mumbai has nice architecture and planning. We walk around a lot, and saw the Gateway of India. Indians are warm. They are amused by Westerners and call us farang."

"That's firang," Natalie corrected him. "It's kind of insulting, but that's how it is, it's not a big deal. Indians love music, and I think more than looking at us, they enjoy listening to us."

So many mis-adventures

But, what drives the couple to travel so long and far from home? "The culture and behaviour of people changes from city to city. The food, and atmosphere - we are addicted to these new experiences," said Joni, adding, "It's been more than eight months, but it feels like we are still discovering ourselves. In Russia, our money and documents got stolen; in Africa, Natalie hurt her leg; in Vienna, we were caught by the police. But, we haven't given up."

They hope to stay another week before they head to China via Nepal, but it all depends on how quickly the visas are processed. Asked whether he worries for Natalie's safety, Joni said, "Yes, of course." "But if there are bad people, there have to be good, too. You can't be scared and sit at home. If something is going to happen to us, to her, it might even happen in Belarus," said Joni, embracing Natalie.

And, what's next after their journey? "I don't know what we will do after finishing our tour. Maybe we will start working. Maybe we will study something. We haven't even decided what we will do in the next hour," Joni laughed, as he and Natalie headed towards Chowpatty to sample chaat recommended by a friend.

