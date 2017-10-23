A group of youngsters ensured Christmas came on Diwali for children of two orphanages. The group, gathered through social media, contributed funds to get gifts for the children as per the necessities of the NGOs. Among the gifts they gave to one of them was a wheelchair commode.



The group at Ashadaan, where they gifted a wheelchair commode

Viren Vesuvala, 27, began this activity four years ago with 15 of his college friends. Today, they have a group of around 45 volunteers in their charity initiative. Vesuvala's charity group expanded once he and friends began sharing their activities on social media.



At Mother Teresa's Roses, where they celebrated a child's birthday

Working to see smiles

"When I first began doing charity work, it was just giving away some spare clothes, chocolates, tiffin boxes, etc. but soon, I realized that needy children don't require this every time. For the next year, I asked my college friends to visit the NGO with me a week prior to Diwali to find out what they really want. That's how we work every year to see a smile on their face," said Vesuvala, who is a PR executive. The group has been doing charity work in mainly two NGOs Ashadaan in Byculla and Mother Teresa's Roses in Kalina, that are home to abandoned and physically challenge children.

More comfortable

"We were happy that this time the NGO felt more comfortable sharing their requirements. They told us that they needed a wheelchair commode for the physically challenged children and we arranged it," he said. They gifted the commode to Ashadaan. Along with the gifts, they also celebrated the birthday of one of the children at Mother Teresa's Roses orphanage.

"We want more and more youngsters to come forward and do charity which make sense to them," said Vesuvala.

45

No. of volunteers in the charity group

