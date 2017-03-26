Pune youth arrested for probable terror link, 8 live bombs recovered



Pune: A Pune-based youth was arrested yesterday for his suspected link with a terror outfit. The police claims to have recovered live bombs and other bomb-making objects from him and his uncle. The Bihar police and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) jointly carried out the investigation.

Mufassil police station, which falls under the Mugir district in Bihar, arrested Mohammad Rashid Hussian and his maternal uncle, Mohammad Shakeel Ahamad on Thursday. Rashid hails from Bihar, and migrated to Pune a decade ago, and has been living in the Kudalewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Superintendent of Police (Bihar), Aashish Bharti, said, "Our team has recovered eight live bombs, 17 detonators, and batteries, which are used for making bombs. We are probing a terror link."

The Kudalewadi area has been in the spotlight before. The suspects allegedly involved in the Pune serial blasts which took place on August 1 at Jungli Maharaj Road, were also residing in the area.

An ATS officer, who spoke to mid-day on condition of anonymity, said, "Rashid and his family migrated to Pune for jobs. Initially, he worked in a spare part workshop and later, started working as labourer. His father is working in a Pune-based reputed automobile company on contract basis.

His elder brother also has a job, while two other brothers are studying. Even though we grilled them, and didn't find any terror link, the probe is still on. We raided his house and have recovered few CDs and a laptop."

Despite the police making it mandatory for tenants to register tenants with the Pune police, Rashid's information was not with the Nigadi police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune city police.