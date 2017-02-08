Youth booked for uploading obscene photos of girl

New Delhi: A youth posted obscene comments and videos of a teenager on a social networking site here after she refused to accept his proposal of friendship, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the girl, 19, a resident of Hari Nagar area in West Delhi had joined a coaching centre in her locality a month back where she met the youth.

Last week, the girl was forced to leave the coaching centre as the youth was after her to accept his proposal of friendship.

"Out of anger, the youth created a fake Facebook account in her name, uploaded her photos and posted some obscene comments and videos. He also sent friend requests to her parents and relatives," a senior police officer said.

Not satisfied, the accused also call up the victim's father and brother and talked indecently about her. The victim checked her "Facebook" account and was shocked to find her fake account and photoshopped obscene videos in it, the officer said.

"Police have registered a case and a manhunt is on to nab the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vijay Kumar told IANS.