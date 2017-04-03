Youth dies doing bike-stunt in New Delhi

New Delhi: A young man died in New Delhi when his motorcycle collided head-on with another one while doing a bike stunt, a police official said on Monday.

The accident took place at the Qutub Institutional Area on Sunday.

Raman, 20, was rushed to the nearby Rockland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Raman was part of a group of bikers who was performing stunts, when his Bajaj Dominar collided with a Hyosung motorcycle. The two bikers, Charles Brin and Pradeep Nair, riding the Hyosung have sustained serious injuries," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chinmoy Biswal told IANS.

The deceased was pursuing a draftsman course and lived in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar area.

Brin, 22, is a Human Resources manager in Gurugram and Nair works in Dakshinpuri, the officer added.