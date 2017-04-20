Youth hacked to death in Thane, two arrested

Thane: A 21-year-old was hacked to death by two men in powerloom town of Bhiwandi in Thane, Thane Police said on Thursday.

According to police, victim Prem Mhatre of Anjurgaon was in love with his cousin sister. Accused Mandar Tare, 29 and Nilesh Mhatre, 25, who happen to be close to the girl were against this relationship and objected to it.

However, when Prem decided to continue with the alleged love affair, the duo planned to eliminate him, they said. Mhatre was killed on April 18 with knives and sharp weapons after the accused called him to Sidhnath Complex under some pretext in Thane.

Police have registered an offence under sections 302 of the IPC and also Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act besides section 37(1), 135 of the BP Act. Narpoli police under Bhiwandi division are carrying out further investigations.