Youth shot by gunmen in J&K dies

A youth shot by some unknown gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday succumbed to the injuries in a hospital here on Sunday, officials said.
Aijaz Ahmad Malik, 26, was shot in Pinglana area, police said.
"An FIR has been lodged into the incident and investigations have been started," a police officer said.
Trending Videos
Watch Video: Mystery over model and TV host Sonika Chauhan's death?
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments