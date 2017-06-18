E-paper

Youth shot by gunmen in J&K dies

A youth shot by some unknown gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday succumbed to the injuries in a hospital here on Sunday, officials said.

Aijaz Ahmad Malik, 26, was shot in Pinglana area, police said.

"An FIR has been lodged into the incident and investigations have been started," a police officer said.

