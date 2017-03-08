Youth stabbed to death in Kalyan

Thane: A 23-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by a man in Kalyan in Thane after an altercation, police said on Wednesday.

The mishap took place last night when a group of youngsters were returning home on their motorcycles after attending a birthday party in Kalyan and one of the bikes collided head-on with another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction, Inspector D S Suryavanshi of Bazarpeth police station said.

"Soon after the mishap, the two drivers and others present at the spot engaged in a scuffle. The bike owner, who was driving from the opposite side agreed to compensate for the damage and asked victim Sandeep Hire to accompany him, so that he can pay him," the officer said.

According to the complaint filed by one of the friends of the victim, others also followed the accused, identified as Amol Jadhav from Kongon here, on their motorcycles.

The complainant said he could not follow his friend as brake of his bike failed. He then stopped at a spot and tried to call Sandeep but could not get through him. It was only when he reached near Durgadi Fort area, he saw Sandeep being taken by other boys to a hospital, Suryavanshi said.

Sandeep was later referred to another hospital as he was critical, but succumbed to injuries before being admitted, the complainant said.

The victim was stabbed by a sharp object multiple times by Jadhav, the inspector said, adding that the accused has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder) and further probe into the matter was on.