Youth threatens to commit suicide, falls in Bhayander creek and dies

The place where the incident took place. (Inset) Deceased Vicky Bhande. Pics/Hanif Patel

This 21-year-old man was not sure of what he was about to do after cops pulled him up for drinking along with a friend near Jesal Park, Bhayandar east, in the wee hours of Friday. He was hardly aware that in a bid to threaten the officers with a suicide attempt, he would ultimately end his life.

High on life

According to police sources, the man identified as Vikrant alias Vicky Bhande, son of a police constable, was sitting on a bike near the park along with his friend Loyad Chrasto and drinking. A woman sub-inspector Sweta Patil, who was on her night rounds, spotted them.

On being questioned, Vicky started arguing with her, which eventually turned into verbal abuses. Thereafter, Patil called the police control room for backup and took him to the nearest police chowky. She asked Loyad to reach the chowky along with the bike.

New entry

In the meantime, Loyad called up another friend of Vicky, Vaibhav Vinod Jadhva, and informed him about the incident. An officer from Navghar police station said that when Jadhav reached the spot with the bike and its papers, Patil asked them not to indulge in such activities at night and let them go.

Late night chase

Police sources further said that Vicky, instead of returning home went back to the spot where he was drinking and started abusing the cops, who were on duty near the railway tracks. Thereafter, he threatened to commit suicide and started running towards the Bhayander creek. Fearing for his safety, Vaibhav followed him. Later, even head constable Kaluram Kaldoke started chasing them. However, even before anyone could understand, Vicky jumped into the creek.

Speaking to mid-day, Vaibhav said, “In order to save him even I jumped into the water. The cops rescued me but Vicky could not be saved.” Police said that he lost his balance and drowned.

Senior inspector of Navghar police station Shrikant Padhule said, “With the help of the local fishermen and fire brigade, Vicky's body was recovered around 4 am on Friday. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. The case has been transferred to the state CID for further investigation.”