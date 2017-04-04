Youth who flung himself off Bandra 5-star hotel was depressed, say friends

Instagram account of 23-year-old Arjun Bharadwaj, who jumped to his death from the 19th-floor suite of Bandra's luxury hotel, littered with suicidal signs



Arjun Bhardwaj

When parental counselors say it's not a bad idea to keep an on-off tab on what your kids are up to on social media, it's not useless banter. The Instagram account of Arjun Bharadwaj, 23, a student of Mumbai's Narsee Monjee College of Commerce shows a sketch of a bloody corpse, and a new someone emerging from it, with the message: If you want to kill yourself, kill what you don't like.

One of his posts on Instagram

The 23-year-old Narsee Monjee college student, Arjun Bhardwaj, who jumped to his death from the 19th-floor suite of Bandra's Taj Lands End, developed suicidal tendencies over a year ago, as seen from his posts on Instagram.

While the police are interrogating his friends, some said Bhardwaj had sounded depressed and suicidal for the last 14 days. One friend said he used to talk about ending his life, while a female friend said he had sounded “mentally disturbed”.

In the chits he wrote, he mentioned being mentally disturbed. He also wrote about failing in exams and being worried about his career. In one chit, he said he wanted his younger brother Siddharth to be looked after. He thanked his friends who took care of him since he was new to the city.

Bhardwaj, a resident of Bengaluru, lived in a flat in Andheri. His mother arrived in Mumbai this morning following the news.

The Mumbai police have appealed to youths and the public to 'speak up than give up' through their Twitter handle.