Yuva Sena supporters blacken Devendra Fadnavis' 'face'

Yuva Sena members in Ulhasnagar fling black ink at posters thanking the CM for his loan waiver to farmers



The banners being splashed with black ink. Pic /Navneet Barhate

Even as the farmer turmoil continues across the state, political leaders have been trying to milk mileage out of it, putting up huge posters thanking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his Rs 30,000 crore loan waiver to poor and marginalised farmers.

The BJP's ally in the state government has been trying to push the CM into announcing a blanket waiver for all farmers. On Thursday, some Yuva Sena members flung black ink on posters of Fadnavis put up in Ulhasnagar by political parties. Vice-president of Yuva Sena Bala Shrikhande and other members Nilesh Mane, Javed Shaikh, Akshay Dhotare and Sandeep Gaikwad had blackened all posters put up across the city.

Also Read: Maharashtra farmers warn of intensified stir, including rail/road blockades

A Yuva Sena member said, "Farmers across the state are agitating for their rights. The issue has not yet been fully resolved, yet political leaders have jumped the gun and started taking credit and congratulating Fadnavis. The government is still waiting for Amit Shah to address the issue. He will be here on June 16, 17, and 18.

The banners displayed had pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fadnavis, former MLA from Ulhasnagar Kumar Ailani, and his wife Meena Kumar Ailani, who is the Mayor of Ulhasnagar. The banners have been put up in front of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and other parts of the city.

Rajendra Chaudhari, Shakha Pramukh, Shiv Sena from Ulhasnagar, said, "The government is yet to decide what their plan is to help the farmers. But, politicians putting up such banners is like adding fuel to the already burning fire."

On social media, residents and other political parties have been poking fun at the banners.