Zakir Naik and IRF booked in Rs 100 crore case

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and his organisation IRF in connection with alleged laundering of nearly Rs 100 crore.

Officials said the agency's zonal office has registered an FIR, called Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in ED's parlance, against Naik and others after taking cognisance of a similar complaint booked by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against them.

The FIR has been registered under the provisions of the PMLA. The ED, they said, will specifically look into the charges of alleged illegal funds laundered by the accused and the proceeds of crime in its probe.

The agency has already scanned some banking transaction documents and other details against Naik and IRF and is soon expected to issue summons to take the probe forward.

NIA had last month registered a case against 51-year-old Naik under anti-terror laws for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and race.

ED sleuths may soon scrutinise various banking accounts, including few linked with Naik's relatives including his sister Nailah Noorani.

The ED would now probe the foreign investment and alleged layering of funds using atleast four companies Majestic Perfumes Pvt Ltd, Longlast Constructions Pvt Ltd, Harmony Pvt Media Ltd and Alpha Lubricants Pvt Ltd.