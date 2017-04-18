Zinc futures down 0.35 pc on global cues

New Delhi: Zinc prices were trading down by 0.35 per cent to Rs 168.50 per kg in futures trade today after speculators lightened positions, tracking a weak trend at the domestic spot market due to low demand.

In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in May declined by 60 paise, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 168.50 per kg, in a business turnover of 16 lots.

Likewise, the metal for delivery in the current month softened by 55 paise, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 167.95 per kg in 887 lots.

Analysts said the weakness in zinc at futures trade was mostly attributed to a weak trend in the base metals at the domestic spot markets due to muted demand.