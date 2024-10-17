Breaking News
After 19-year-long battle, BMC partially demolishes illegal structure of Peddar Road bldg
Mumbai Central station gets temporary steel FOB due to commuter complaints
Lokhandwala fire kills elderly couple, their housekeeper
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sena leader Vijay Chougule to contest as independent against BJP's Ganesh Naik
Will fix poor voter turnout, says Thane District Collector
Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' shoot to continue with enhanced security measures
Bereaved superstar will return to Sikandar shoot next week—at an undisclosed location, with double the security, and a skeletal crew

17 October,2024 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS member J-Hope has officially completed his military service. He was discharged on Thursday, October 17, in South Korea. He was greeted by Jin and HOW!

17 October,2024 10:11 AM IST | Seoul | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
BMC says they have to shut down water conveyance system to enable repair of faulty valve

17 October,2024 09:29 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Global Diversity Month: Understanding and overcoming curiosity harassment

Curiosity harassment refers to asking intrusive or inappropriate questions about someone's life or identity. While it might seem harmless to the questioner, it can be deeply offensive and harmful to the recipient. HR experts help outline what curiosity harassment is, the line between curiosity and harassment, and how to address the issue

17 October,2024 10:03 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Despite impeccable domestic form in last three years, former India forward Yuvraj Walmiki goes unsold at Hockey India League auction; ex-India captain and legendary striker Dhanraj Pillay believes he’s a victim of petty politics

17 October,2024 07:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

