Mumbai Coastal Road: 70 hectares of green space being developed, says BMC
MPCB's crackdown on plastic: 14.50 tons seized, Rs 26.36 lakh fines collected
Illegal bird trade busted in Bhandup, 37 parakeets rescued
Four trees and a toilet block stalling demolition of Sion Road Bridge: Railways
Woman who provided SIM card to Saif Ali Khan's attacker detained by police
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajul Patel joins Eknath Shinde camp

The defection of Rajul Patel, a deputy leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), is seen as a setback for the Uddhav Thackeray camp ahead of the upcoming Mumbai civic body elections

Ent top stories: Coldplay Ahmedabad sees 2.5 lakh people

27 January,2025 06:59 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Spotted in the city: Yami Gautam, Bobby Deol, Virat Kohli and others

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

27 January,2025 08:49 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
CR announces block between CSMT and Masjid station on Jan 27, check details

The block will be operated on the intervening night of Jan 27 and Jan 28 from 00.30 am to 4 am, the Central Railway said

27 January,2025 07:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Mumbaikars throng Kala Ghoda Arts Festival on the Monday after R-Day

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is currently underway in the Kala Ghoda neighbourhood of Churchgate in Mumbai. The annual art and cultural festival, which started on January 25 this year, will conclude on February 2. While the first day followed by Republic Day saw a lot of crowd being the weekend, there were a lot of young and old people even today on a college and working day who came to enjoy the art installations and vibe

27 January,2025 04:11 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Maharashtra strike gold in Triathlon Mixed Relay at National Games

The Madhya Pradesh team followed closely behind, finishing in 2:12:41 to secure the silver medal

27 January,2025 09:10 PM IST | Uttarakhand | mid-day online correspondent

