IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
Mumbai: 1 dead, 3 hospitalised after major fire in Borivli high-rise

The fire originated on the 1st floor of the duct area and spread up to the 6th floor, with smoke reaching the 22nd floor of the building.

Here's Janhvi Kapoor's witty take on her couple hashtag with Shikhar Pahariya

26 July,2024 10:42 AM IST | Mumbai
Celebrity Life News
In Pics: Jacqueline Fernandez exudes oomph in black ensemble at ICW 24

Jacqueline Fernandez turned heads as the showstopper for Isha Jajodia's 'Art of Eternity' collection at India Couture Week 2024. Check out the breathtaking pieces from the night of fashion!

26 July,2024 07:41 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai
Mumbai: 10 per cent water cut to be lifted next week

Heavy rain over the catchment area has resulted in the overflow of four lakes

26 July,2024 07:23 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
‘No treatment is currently available for Chandipura virus’

As suspected and confirmed cases of Chandipura virus increase in Gujarat and reach neighbouring states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, mid-day.com speaks to Mumbai doctors to understand its symptoms, effects and preventative measures

26 July,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Paris Olympics 2024: Indian-origin athletes to feature in marquee event

India would not be limited to the Indian contingent in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Here's a look at some Indian-origin athletes who will be representing their adopted countries (Pic: AFP)

26 July,2024 01:04 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

