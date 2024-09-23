Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats
Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested for assaulting minor girl
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer

The matter came to light when the Indian Navy officer, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, 36, approached the police station to register an FIR after realising that he had been duped

Jr NTR apologises to fans after Devara pre-release event gets cancelled

Jr NTR apologises to fans after Devara pre-release event gets cancelled

23 September,2024 10:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Chiranjeevi enters Guinness World Records as most prolific film star

Chiranjeevi enters Guinness World Records as most prolific film star

Chiranjeevi, who has performed 24,000 dance moves in 537 songs in his 156 films in his career spanning 45 years, recalled that he had an interest in dancing even before he started acting

23 September,2024 07:37 AM IST | Hyderabad | IANS
News
Four-hour ritualistic sanitisation at Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh

Four-hour ritualistic sanitisation at Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh

A four-hour Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana (ritualistic sanitisation) to undo the alleged desecrations that occurred during the YSRCP regime at Tirumala temple is underway now, temple sources said on Monday.

23 September,2024 09:37 AM IST | Tirupati | PTI
Lifestyle News
'Give us more freedom’: Daughters share what they want from their families

Mid-Day Premium 'Give us more freedom’: Daughters share what they want from their families

Daughter’s Day was celebrated across India on September 22. While social media was flooded with heartfelt wishes and quotes, mid-day.com spoke to daughters who shared what they truly want from their families on this day and beyond

23 September,2024 09:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Ashwin shines, India defeats Bangladesh by huge margin of 280 runs

Ashwin shines, India defeats Bangladesh by huge margin of 280 runs

Off-spinner R Ashwin claims 6-88 on his home turf as hosts beat Bangladesh to register massive 280-run victory on Day Four of first Test in Chennai

23 September,2024 07:23 AM IST | Chennai | R Kaushik

