Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
Ganesh Utsav 2024: CR announces special trains from Mumbai for festival

In a statement the Central Railway said, all the Ganesh devotees are informed that the special trains will run from various stations of the Mumbai division during the Ganesh festival

Ent top stories: Ashwath Bhatt assaulted; Shikhar reacts to Janhvi's Devara song

Ent top stories: Ashwath Bhatt assaulted; Shikhar reacts to Janhvi's Devara song

06 August,2024 07:25 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor adopts method dressing for 'Stree 2' promotions

In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor adopts method dressing for 'Stree 2' promotions

Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming horror-comedy is shifting focus to her film with the help of method dressing. The actress has been seen in red outfits for promotional activities associated the film. Check out her looks for the promotions

06 August,2024 06:31 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
News
SC to hear plea of students against Bombay HC verdict upholding ban on hijab

SC to hear plea of students against Bombay HC verdict upholding ban on hijab

The Supreme Court said it has ordered listing of a plea challenging the verdict of the Bombay High Court which had upheld a decision of a Mumbai college to impose a ban on wearing of 'hijab', 'burqa' and 'naqab' inside the campus. The high court had on June 26 refused to interfere with the decision of the institute

06 August,2024 02:00 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mumbai doctors treat 8-year old boy with severe paralysis, oral abnormalities

Mumbai doctors treat 8-year old boy with severe paralysis, oral abnormalities

The patient, Saurya, faced unique medical challenges since birth, including left hemiplegia (half-body weakness) and an abnormal growth in his mouth that was excised early on

06 August,2024 12:04 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
'This girl was kicked and crushed in her own country': Bajrang on Vinesh Phogat

'This girl was kicked and crushed in her own country': Bajrang on Vinesh Phogat

The 29-year-old Vinesh stunned defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan and higher-ranked Ukrainian Oksana Livach to cruise to the women's 50kg semifinals on Tuesday

06 August,2024 07:03 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

