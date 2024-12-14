Breaking News
Dadar Hanuman temple won't be demolished, notice stayed: BJP
Mumbai Police nabs four for possession, sale and supply of ganja
Aaditya Thackeray performs 'maha-aarti' at Hanuman temple in Dadar
Have not resigned as Maharashtra Congress chief: Patole
Thane court settles four fatal accident claims with compensation of Rs 4.84 cr
Dadar Hanuman temple won't be demolished, notice stayed: BJP

The assertions by the ruling party leaders came a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP over the demolition notice

Watch! Bryan Adams does the most Mumbaiker thing a tourist can ever do

14 December,2024 10:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Spotted in the city: Nargis Fakhri, Malaika Arora, Randhir Kapoor & others

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

14 December,2024 07:49 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
Mumbai Police nabs four for possession, sale and supply of ganja

After days of undercover investigation, a team from LT Marg police, with the assistance of Dongri police officials, set a trap at Tantanpura Street in Dongri to nab the suspects

14 December,2024 07:52 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Mumbaikars shop for Christmas at Bandra's Hill Road market

The Christmas season is here and Mumbaikars are excitedly embracing the holiday spirit! City markets are covered in shades of red, green and golden as Christmas trees, ornaments and other décor items deck the streets and shops alike. Bandra, one of the most popular festive shopping destinations in Mumbai, is witnessing an influx of visitors as they step out to buy festive essentials. Several people were seen shopping for Christmas at Hill Road, Bandra, on December 12. (Photos Courtesy: Anurag Ahire)

13 December,2024 11:56 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Steve Smith's quirky dressing room moment is the newest viral sensation; See pic

Australia finished the day on 28-0 with Usman Khawaja 19 not out and Nathan McSweeney on four after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field

14 December,2024 02:14 PM IST | Brisbane | mid-day online correspondent

